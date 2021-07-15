“Don’t be afraid to try new things.”
Robin Schallie grew up hearing that advice from her father, and she’s always taken it to heart.
Now, at the age of 63, she’s trying something new as the new director of the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce.
And on her first day on the job, she brainstormed a list of things to try.
She wants to connect various entities, helping businesses utilize each other, educational institutions, organizations and local experts in new ways.
“I feel like my job is more of a facilitator,” she explained. “And also as a spark to get people thinking in different ways.”
THOUGH it’s a new role for her, Schallie has always been focused on business and marketing.
She grew up in Neenah, Wisc., an area of about a quarter-million people between Milwaukee and Green Bay.
After earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree, she taught business and marketing for 26 years at Fox Valley Technical College.
She retired in 2014, and decided to move with her husband, Stephen Lust, to his hometown of Iola.
They built a home in the country, creating their own little “hobby farm” with chickens, turkeys and a few cattle.
For a city girl, her new life definitely fell into the category of “trying something new.”
“I didn’t know I could raise chickens until I started to raise chickens,” she said. “My husband laughs and says, the two things you hate are dirt and bugs. So what do we do? Move to the country.
“But I can sit on my deck and not hear anything or see anything. I can decompress and take a breath.”
Soon, though, Schallie started to get a little bored. She wanted to stay active.
She went back to teaching, part time, at Neosho Community College. It wasn’t the same though, as she wasn’t as immersed in campus life the way she had been as a full-time professor.
She learned of a part-time position as director of the Allen County Farmers’ Market, and thought that would be a fun way to stay active and learn more about the local community.
“I like to shop and thought it would be a good way to get to know people and find out what’s going on,” she said.
It worked.
Schallie developed relationships with vendors and customers. She learned to adapt to a slower pace and the importance of a personal connection.
“What I have learned from being here is how to slow down and go back to basics,” she said. “When you are an outsider, you have to prove you are dependable, reliable and trustworthy. You just have to always be there.
“Don’t be afraid to ask. Customers will tell you what they want. And sometimes, they just want to be heard.”
BACK to that list of ideas.
Now that Schalllie is a little more familiar with the community, she’s learned some of the needs — particularly when it comes to education.
Many of her ideas would provide educational opportunities, allowing businesses to network and reach customers by sharing their special expertise.
For example, perhaps she could work with banks to offer classes on financial literacy. Or health care providers on health. Or computer skills.
She’s like to explore opportunities to work with Allen Community College, or local organizations.
She’d like to organize business appreciation luncheons. Share success stories of businesses that are doing well, and perhaps encourage them to mentor new entrepreneurs.
She’d like to develop a resource for those new to the community, about how to find the services they need.
“Anything we can do as a community to help each other,” she said.
