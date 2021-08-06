 | Fri, Aug 06, 2021
United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated

By late October or before, all UA employees in the U.S. are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

August 6, 2021 - 1:26 PM

A United Airlines employee assists a departing passenger at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on October 1, 2020 in Los Angeles. Photo by (Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS)

United Airlines will require employees in the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, perhaps sooner, joining a rising number of big corporations that are responding to a surge in virus cases.

Company leaders called it a matter of safety and cited “incredibly compelling” evidence of the effectiveness of the vaccines. 

“We know some of you will disagree with this decision to require the vaccine for all United employees,” CEO Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart told employees Friday. But, they added, “the facts are crystal clear: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated.”

