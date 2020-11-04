Menu Search Log in

Unofficial general election results: Nov. 3, 2020

Election results from local and statewide contests as well as the proposed resolution that would allow entertainment establishments to sell primarily alcohol.

November 3, 2020 - 8:03 PM

A long line of voters waits to cast their ballots outside the John Silas Bass North Community Building in Iola Tuesday morning. Turnout was high. Tracy Phillips, of Iola, was eager to cast his ballot, remarking, “I’m 60 years old, and this is the most important election of my lifetime. The soul of our democracy is at stake.” Polls are open until 7 p.m. tonight. Photo by Tim Stauffer

This page will continue to be updated as election results come in.

Last update: 10:08 PM.

A total of 2,791 advance votes have been processed. 3,039 Election Day votes have been processed.

Unofficial election results in Allen County

United States President and Vice President

Biden and Harris: 1,544

Trump and Pence: 4,140

Jorgensen and Cohen: 101

Write-in: 19

United States Senator

Barbara Bollier: 1,671

Roger Marshall: 3,790

Jason Buckley: 304

Write-in: 3

United States Representative

Michelle De La Isla: 1,467

Robert Garrard: 237

Jake LaTurner: 4,044

Write-in: 3

State Senator 12th District

Mike Bruner: 1,818

Caryn Tyson: 3,931

Write-in: 10

State Representative 2nd District

Lynn D. Grant: 168

Kenneth Collin: 517

Write-in: 2

State Representative 9th District

Alana Cloutier: 1,171

Kent L. Thompson: 3,884

Write-in: 8

County Commissioner District #2

David E. Lee: 1,470

Michelle Meiwes: 541

Write-in: 5

County Commissioner District #3

Bruce Symes: 1,658

Write-in: 48

Special Question #1 permitting the sale of alcoholic liquor without 30% food requirement in Allen County

Yes: 3,827

No: 1,825

