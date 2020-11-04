Unofficial general election results: Nov. 3, 2020

This page will continue to be updated as election results come in.
Last update: 10:08 PM.
A total of 2,791 advance votes have been processed. 3,039 Election Day votes have been processed.
Unofficial election results in Allen County
United States President and Vice President
Biden and Harris: 1,544
Trump and Pence: 4,140
Jorgensen and Cohen: 101
Write-in: 19
United States Senator
Barbara Bollier: 1,671
Roger Marshall: 3,790
Jason Buckley: 304
Write-in: 3
United States Representative
Michelle De La Isla: 1,467
Robert Garrard: 237
Jake LaTurner: 4,044
Write-in: 3
State Senator 12th District
Mike Bruner: 1,818
Caryn Tyson: 3,931
Write-in: 10
State Representative 2nd District
Lynn D. Grant: 168
Kenneth Collin: 517
Write-in: 2
State Representative 9th District
Alana Cloutier: 1,171
Kent L. Thompson: 3,884
Write-in: 8
County Commissioner District #2
David E. Lee: 1,470
Michelle Meiwes: 541
Write-in: 5
County Commissioner District #3
Bruce Symes: 1,658
Write-in: 48
Special Question #1 permitting the sale of alcoholic liquor without 30% food requirement in Allen County
Yes: 3,827
No: 1,825