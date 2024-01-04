 | Thu, Jan 04, 2024
US auto buyers favoring hybrids

EV sales are growing but their pace is falling well short of the industry's timetable to transition away from combustion engines. Instead, buyers prefer the gas-electric hybrid.

By

News

January 4, 2024 - 2:09 PM

An electric car and a plug-in hybrid car charge at a public charging station on Oct. 12, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. Minnesota has become the latest state to adopt California's stricter standards for tailpipe emissions and a mandate for automakers to get more zero-emission vehicles onto sales lot. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images/TNS)

DETROIT (AP) — America’s automakers have staked their futures on the notion that electric vehicles will dominate sales in the coming years, spurred by buyers determined to reduce carbon emissions and save on fuel.

But so far, while EV sales are growing, their pace is falling well short of the industry’s ambitious timetable for transitioning away from combustion engines. Instead, buyers are increasingly embracing a quarter-century-old technology whose popularity has been surging: The gas-electric hybrid, which alternates from gas to battery power to maximize efficiency.

In 2023, Americans bought a record 1 million-plus hybrids — up 76% from the same period last year. 

