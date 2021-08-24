USD 257: Debating COVID steps

While the needle hasn’t moved on a mask mandate — USD 257 still recommends face masks, but isn’t requiring them — the school board approved a new COVID-19 testing policy and sought to reassure a group of concerned parents about the safety protocols in place.

For the second time in two weeks, emotions ran high as board members met with about 20 parents. Most spoke in favor of requiring face masks and shared concerns about the number of students and staff already required to quarantine just four days into the school year.

As of Friday, which was the third day of the school year, the district had 34 students and one staff member in quarantine, with 10 positive cases. Most of those quarantines started before the school year began, administrators said.