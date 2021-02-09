Utility help available

HUMBOLDT — Applications for help with gas and electric bills are available at Humboldt City Hall as well as Thrive Allen County, Cole Herder, Humboldt administrator, said at Monday night’s meeting.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program, LIEAP, will accept applications up through March 31.

To qualify, individual recipients can make up to $1,383 a month. Additional household members raise the limit by $486 per person. For more information contact Thrive in Iola at 620-365-8128 or Humboldt City Hall at 620-473-3232.