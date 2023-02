If it seems like your utility bill has been higher than normal this winter, you’re right.

“I did see a lot of the bills going out this past month and it concerned me. They did seem to go up quite a bit,” Roxanne Hutton, Iola city clerk, said.

Hutton cited a trio of factors over the past couple of months that created a perfect storm for higher utility bills: cold weather, increased usage and higher natural gas prices.