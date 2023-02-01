 | Wed, Feb 01, 2023
Humboldt sees similar utility challenges

Natural gas prices are higher and usage has increased because of cold weather.

A weeklong cold wave in February sparked an energy crisis which drove the price of natural gas to 200 times its price a few days before. (Max McCoy/Kansas Reflector)

HUMBOLDT — Residents of the county’s second-largest city also have noticed higher utility bills, even though the city handles its utilities a little differently than Iola, Cole Herder, Humboldt’s city administrator, said.

The city charges for water, sewer, trash and natural gas. While Iola generates its own electricity, Humboldt relies on Evergy for its electric.

Rates have not changed this year for water, sewer or trash, but natural gas is different. The city is part of the Kansas Municipal Gas Association, which purchases and stores the gas on Humboldt’s behalf. Rates vary depending on a number of factors, such as what the price was when it was purchased along with a daily rate. 

