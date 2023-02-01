Humboldt sees similar utility challenges

HUMBOLDT — Residents of the county’s second-largest city also have noticed higher utility bills, even though the city handles its utilities a little differently than Iola, Cole Herder, Humboldt’s city administrator, said.

The city charges for water, sewer, trash and natural gas. While Iola generates its own electricity, Humboldt relies on Evergy for its electric.

Rates have not changed this year for water, sewer or trash, but natural gas is different. The city is part of the Kansas Municipal Gas Association, which purchases and stores the gas on Humboldt’s behalf. Rates vary depending on a number of factors, such as what the price was when it was purchased along with a daily rate.