Vaccine soon available to 600K more Kansans

Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday the state was a week away from advancing to the next phase in the rollout plan for COVID-19 vaccines, and expressed optimism that Kansans soon could resume their pre-pandemic lives.

By

News

March 16, 2021 - 7:41 AM

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Photo by (Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images/TNS)

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday the state was a week away from advancing to the next phase in the rollout plan for COVID-19 vaccines, and expressed optimism that Kansans soon could resume their pre-pandemic lives.

The administration plans to combine the next two scheduled phases of the rollout and broaden the scope of vaccine eligibility to include 600,000 more residents.

“It won’t be long,” Kelly said, “before we can get our lives back to normal — back to rituals and traditions like parades and barbecues on Independence Day, back to in-person worship services, back to ballgames, and most importantly, back to spending time with our loved ones, whether they’re near or far.”

