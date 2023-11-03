Voters to decide court remodel

A number of local races will be decided Tuesday, most notably a countywide vote on whether to approve a $9.95 million renovation to the Allen County Courthouse.

On top of the courthouse vote, Iolans will have decisions to make regarding open seats on city council. In Ward 3, incumbent Kim Peterson is running against challengers Georgia Masterson and Gene Myrick; in Ward 4, voters will decide between incumbent Joelle Shallah and challenger Darcus Kottwitz. Jon Wells is on the ballot alongside Paul Porter in Ward 1, although Porter announced he was no longer interested in serving, and supports Wells’s candidacy.

MEANWHILE, the Humboldt USD 258 Board of Education has a whopping 10 candidates seeking four seats. Incumbents Drake Tilman, Sandra Whitaker, Tony Works and Josh Wrestler are on the ballot, as are challengers Chelsie Angleton, Josh Hart, Kevin Heisler, Cindy Jaro, Andrea Newman and Hiram Raby.