 Fri, May 13, 2022
Voting now underway for USD 258

The Humboldt school district will decided on May 24 whether to approve a $17.45 million bond issue. Advance voting is now underway. Also, June 1 is the filing deadline for local election races this fall.

By

News

May 13, 2022 - 2:54 PM

Advance voting has begun for Humboldt-USD 258 voters on a $17.45 million bond issue that would pay for improvements for each of its three schools.

Advance voting can be done at the Allen County Clerk’s office in the courthouse in Iola, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Or, voters can go to the polls on May 24, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Humboldt Methodist Church, 806 N. Ninth St.

Voters in Humboldt, as well as all others in southern Allen County, as well as Moran, will have another election to focus on as well.

County Commissioner Jerry Daniels, who represents those areas within Allen County’s First Commission District, is up for re-election.

Meanwhile, three seats for the Moran City Council are up for grabs, currently held by William Bigelow, Kris Smith and Kenneth Kale.

Candidates have until noon June 1 to file for the County Commission or Moran Council seats.

