 | Fri, Jul 23, 2021
Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze

An enormous wildfire raged through southern Oregon on Friday but crews were still able to reduce night operations.

July 23, 2021 - 1:57 PM

The sun rises through the haze above I-695 in Pikesville Wednesday morning. Smoke in the upper atmosphere from western wildfires has been creating more muted sunrise sand sunsets this week.

BLY, Ore. (AP) — The nation’s largest wildfire raged through southern Oregon on Friday but crews were scaling back some night operations as hard work and weaker winds helped reduce the spread of flames even as wildfires continued to threaten homes in neighboring California.

The Bootleg Fire, which has destroyed an area half the size of Rhode Island, was 40% surrounded after burning some 70 homes, mainly cabins, fire officials said.

At least 2,000 homes were ordered evacuated at some point during the fire and an additional 5,000 were threatened.

