What’s the ‘secret sauce’ to stop COVID-19?

TOPEKA — The secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Wednesday the state’s coronavirus testing capacity should be dramatically expanded through contracts with commercial laboratories required to deliver results within 48 hours.

“We don’t have the leverage in the state laboratory to meet the full amount of testing required by the state of Kansas,” KDHE secretary Lee Norman said. “I think it would be a terrific help to partner with commercial labs to increase testing capacity.”

Norman told members of the governor’s Office of Recovery Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas task force that continued spread of the virus necessitated changes in testing strategy. He pointed to five new COVID-19 cluster sites at colleges and universities in Kansas, an emerging threat with students returning to campuses for start of fall semester classes.