White House, Democrats inch toward stimulus package

After months of discussion and negotiation, Democrats and the White House inched closer to agreeing on a massive coronavirus spending package Tuesday.

October 21, 2020 - 10:06 AM

The White House Photo by David Everett Strickler

WASHINGTON — After months of discussion and negotiation, Democrats and the White House inched closer to agreeing on a massive coronavirus spending package Tuesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said after a nearly 45-minute phone conversation with Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin on Tuesday that she’s hopeful legislation will come together this week.

“That’s the hope, let me say that,” Pelosi told reporters.

