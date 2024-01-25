Wichita schools face $42 million budget gap

WICHITA — About a half-dozen Wichita public schools will close for good at the end of the school year, as the district deals with declining enrollment and a massive budget shortfall.

Wichita Superintendent Kelly Bielefeld said four to seven schools will likely close. Officials plan to present a list to the school board at its next meeting Feb. 12, and board members plan to vote on closings before spring break in March.

Wichita faces a $42 million budget gap, and leaders say closing buildings is the only way to prevent job cuts.