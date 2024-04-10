Wichita to pay settlement

TOPEKA — The Wichita City Council has agreed to pay $625,000 to settle a lawsuit over the police department’s use of a “gang list” that for decades allowed officers to scrutinize and harass young Black and Latino residents for living in certain neighborhoods, attending funerals, wearing particular clothes, making hand gestures or having tattoos.

The city already had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees defending the use of the gang list since being sued in 2021 by the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and Kansas Appleseed on behalf of Progeny, a youth advocacy group that works to prevent the incarceration of young people and reform the state’s juvenile incarceration system.

The advocacy groups say Wichita police used the gang list to discriminate against Black and Latino residents with little or no criminal evidence.