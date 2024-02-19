Wildlife budget in jeopardy

A Kansas House committee appears to be following through on a lawmaker’s threat to defund the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks because the agency is considering a ban on baiting deer with piles of food.

A bill that would strip millions of dollars from the agency’s budget comes even after critics raised ethics concerns over the committee leader’s conflict-of-interest because he owns a hunting lodge that can use deer baiting to improve hunting opportunities.

The Agriculture and Natural Resources Budget committee approved an amended bill requiring the wildlife department to provide refunds to nonresident hunters if they are not awarded a permit to hunt white-tailed deer.