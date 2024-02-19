 | Mon, Feb 19, 2024
Wildlife budget in jeopardy

A bill in the Kansas Legislature that would cut millions from the state’s wildlife department comes after a lawmaker threatened to defund the state agency for considering deer-baiting restrictions.

By

News

February 19, 2024 - 3:21 PM

Kansas wildlife commissioners are considering a ban on deer baiting and feeding to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease, a fatal cousin of mad cow disease that eats holes in the brains of deer. Photo by David Condos/Kansas News Service

A Kansas House committee appears to be following through on a lawmaker’s threat to defund the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks because the agency is considering a ban on baiting deer with piles of food.

A bill that would strip millions of dollars from the agency’s budget comes even after critics raised ethics concerns over the committee leader’s conflict-of-interest because he owns a hunting lodge that can use deer baiting to improve hunting opportunities.

The Agriculture and Natural Resources Budget committee approved an amended bill requiring the wildlife department to provide refunds to nonresident hunters if they are not awarded a permit to hunt white-tailed deer.

