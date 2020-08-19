Work to start on quarry after decision reversed

With permission from the county in hand, work will begin soon to start up a rock quarry near Humboldt Hill.
Allen County commissioners reversed last week an earlier decision to deny a conditional use permit to begin quarrying rock northwest of Old 169 and Louisiana Road between Iola and Humboldt. The permit was sought by D&D Propane, Inc., and Mid-States Materials LLC, a subsidiary of Bettis Asphalt & Construction, Inc. D&D is owned by David Gant, who also owns the land on which the rock will be extracted.
The permit brings to an end more than a year of legal wrangling between the companies and Allen County, buttressed with comment from neighboring landowners opposed to the project.
