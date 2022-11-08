 | Wed, Nov 09, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Apple says iPhone supplies hurting

The company announcement Sunday gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity.”

By

World News

November 8, 2022 - 4:29 PM

Photo by PIXABAY.COM

BEIJING (AP) — Apple Inc. is warning customers they’ll have to wait longer to get its latest iPhone models after anti-virus restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in central China.

The company announcement Sunday gave no details but said the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is “operating at significantly reduced capacity.”

“We now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated,” the company said. “Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products.”

Related
July 22, 2021
March 25, 2020
November 20, 2018
September 14, 2018
Most Popular