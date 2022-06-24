Auschwitz Museum says it’s a target of Russian propaganda

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Auschwitz-Birkenau museum alleged Friday that it was the target of “primitive” propaganda spread by Russian state agencies on social media.

The museum said that social media posts falsely claim to show anti-Russian stickers placed around the memorial at the former site of the Auschwitz death camp site in southern Poland, an area under German occupation during World War II.

“Russia and Russians,” the stickers appearing in fake images say, “the only gas you and your country deserve is Zykon B.” That is a reference to the gas the Germans used in the mass murder of Jews and others at the camp, which operated during 1940-1945.