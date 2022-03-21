 | Mon, Mar 21, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Biden to visit Poland during trip

President Joe Biden added a stop in Poland as he visits European countries for urgent talks with NATO and European allies about Russia's attacks on Ukraine.

By

World News

March 21, 2022 - 3:33 PM

President Joe Biden (Oliver Contreras/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has added a stop in Poland to his trip this week to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies, as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities and trapped civilians in a nearly month-old invasion of Ukraine.

Biden will first travel to Brussels and then to Poland to meet with leaders there, press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Sunday night.

Poland is a crucial ally in the Ukraine crisis. It is hosting thousands of American troops and is taking in more people fleeing the war in Ukraine — more than 2 million — than any other nation in the midst of the largest European refugee crisis in decades.

Related
March 14, 2022
March 11, 2022
February 12, 2022
December 21, 2021
Most Popular