 | Fri, Mar 25, 2022
Biden visits Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine’s doorstep

President Joe Biden's visit to Poland gave him a chance to underscore the U.S. commitment to the NATO ally and thank Poles for welcoming Ukrainian refugees.

World News

March 25, 2022 - 4:21 PM

US President Joe Biden (center) talks to service members from the 82nd Airborne Division, who are contributing alongside Polish Allies to deterrence on the Alliances Eastern Flank, in the city of Rzeszow in southeastern Poland, around 100 kilometres (62 miles) from the border with Ukraine, on March 25, 2022. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland on Friday gave him a chance to underscore the U.S. commitment to protect a key NATO member on Ukraine’s doorstep and to thank Poles for their generous welcome to refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion.

But Poland is also a complicated ally whose populist leaders are accused by some European partners of riding roughshod over democratic norms, and liberal Poles will be seeking a sign that the U.S. remembers its role in promoting democracy.

Biden’s two-day visit follows a trio of emergency summits in Brussels and brought him to the country that has accepted the lion’s share of the more than 3.5 million people who have fled Ukraine. More than 2.2 million refugees have entered Poland since the start of the month-old war, and many propose to stay there.

