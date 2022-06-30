 | Thu, Jun 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Britain’s Johnson says Ukraine will prevail

Johnson said the pullout from the island where occupying Russian troops have faced relentless Ukrainian attacks shows that “again Russia has had to cede ground.”

By

World News

June 30, 2022 - 5:51 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London. (Henry Nicholls/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

MADRID (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the withdrawal of Russian troops from Snake Island in the Black Sea is a sign that Ukraine will prevail in the war.

Johnson said the pullout from the island where occupying Russian troops have faced relentless Ukrainian attacks shows that “again Russia has had to cede ground.” He said that “in the end it will prove impossible for Putin to hold down a country that will not accept” occupation.

Johnson spoke at the end of a NATO summit in Madrid dominated by the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Related
June 30, 2022
June 9, 2022
May 19, 2022
May 12, 2022
Most Popular