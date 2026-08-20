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Congo to receive promising vaccine

The World Health Organization announced Thursday Congo will receive 70,000 doses of a vaccine effect in past Ebola outbreaks, a boost in efforts to contain the fastest such outbreak of the disease in history.

By

World News

August 20, 2026 - 2:25 PM

Health workers wearing protective equipment walk outside the General Referral Hospital during the Ebola outbreak response on May 21, 2026, in Mongbwalu, Democratic Republic of Congo. Photo by Michel Lunanga/Getty Images/TNS

BUNIA, Congo (AP) — Congo will receive 70,000 doses of the Ervebo vaccine, which has been effective in past Ebola outbreaks, the World Health Organization and partners said Thursday, announcing a step seen as a major boost to efforts to contain what officials have described as the fastest Ebola outbreak in history.

The Ervebo vaccine is licensed for use against Ebola virus, one of the viruses that cause Ebola disease, but not for Bundibugyo virus, which is responsible for the current outbreak which has so far killed 2,476 people out of the 5,208 confirmed cases

WHO…

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