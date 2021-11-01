 | Mon, Nov 01, 2021
COVID tops 5 million death toll

In less than two years, the global death toll devastated poor countries and humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems.

Physical therapists work with a COVID-19 patient in the ICU on Nov. 19, 2020, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 5 million today, less than two years into a crisis that has not only devastated poor countries but also humbled wealthy ones with first-rate health care systems.

Together, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Brazil — all upper-middle- or high-income countries — account for one-eighth of the world’s population but nearly half of all reported deaths. The U.S. alone has recorded over 745,000 lives lost, more than any other nation.

“This is a defining moment in our lifetime,” said Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health. “What do we have to do to protect ourselves so we don’t get to another 5 million?”

