Diplomats walk out of UN meetings

Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke to the United Nations today, an appearance that prompted roughly 100 diplomats to walk out in protest of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

March 1, 2022 - 9:38 AM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at a meeting in 2021. Photo by YURI KOCHETKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

GENEVA — Scores of diplomats have walked out of two meetings at the United Nations in Geneva in which Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was beamed in for a video statement, as a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Lavrov spoke by video to the Conference on Disarmament and the Human Rights Council, which he had planned to attend before closure of airspace to Russian planes by several European countries prevented his travel to the Swiss city.

“What you have seen is strong support for Ukraine,” said Bonnie Jenkins, U.S. Undersecretary of State for arms control and international Security, after the walkout from the disarmament meeting.

