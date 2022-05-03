Evacuation corridors finally open

LVIV, Ukraine — As battered, sun-starved Ukrainians trickled out from the ruins of the port city of Mariupol, Russian forces Monday pressed new bombing runs in the east and south of the country and U.S. officials warned that Moscow will attempt to annex larger chunks of territory it occupies.

How many Ukrainians were finally allowed to escape a city devastated by steady Russian artillery was not immediately clear. Officials said that in a number of evacuations, Russian forces have rerouted people to Russian-held territory against their will.

Families that did reach the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia under the auspices of the United Nations told of harrowing trips filled with dread — after two months of struggling to survive in the darkened tunnels beneath Mariupol’s steel plant. Hundreds of wounded Ukrainian soldiers and more civilians remain holed up there, the last Ukrainian redoubt as most of the city has fallen to Russia.