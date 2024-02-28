 | Wed, Feb 28, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Funeral for Alexei Navalny scheduled for Friday

A spokesperson for Alexei Navalny's family said his funeral will take place in Moscow after several locations declined to host the service.

By

World News

February 28, 2024 - 2:19 PM

A flower and a picture are left as a tribute to Russian politician Alexei Navalny, near to the Russian Embassy in London, Feb. 18. The U.S. government is hitting Russia with the largest tranche of financial penalties imposed on Moscow since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Photo by AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File

The funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died earlier this month in a remote Arctic penal colony, will take place on Friday in Moscow after several locations declined to host the service, his spokesperson said.

His funeral will be held at a church in Moscow’s southeast Maryino district on Friday afternoon, Kira Yarmysh said Wednesday. The burial is to be at a nearby cemetery.

Navalny died in mid-February in one of Russia’s harshest penal facilities. Russian authorities said the cause of his death at age 47 is still unknown, and the results of any investigation are likely to be questioned abroad. Many Western leaders have already said they hold Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for his death.

Related
December 15, 2023
December 11, 2023
August 4, 2023
April 20, 2021
Most Popular