Hold the fries: McDonald’s suffers global tech outage

The United Kingdom, Australia and Japan seemed to be the most affected

March 15, 2024 - 3:40 PM

The giant fast food chain, based in Chicago, was brought to a standstill primarily in the UK, Japan and Australia. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

LONDON (AP) — McDonald’s apologized Friday for a global technology outage that shuttered some restaurants for hours.

The company said the outage was caused by a third-party technology provider and was not a cybersecurity issue. It started around 12 a.m. during a configuration change and was close to being resolved about 12 hours later, the Chicago-based company said.

“Reliability and stability of our technology are a priority, and I know how frustrating it can be when there are outages. I understand that this impacts you, your restaurant teams and our customers,” Brian Rice, the company’s global chief information officer, said in a statement.

