Kamikaze drones strike Kiev; four killed

The concentrated use of the drones was the second barrage in as many weeks — after months in which air attacks had become a rarity in central Kyiv.

October 17, 2022 - 4:20 PM

An emergency worker carries dogs as he escorts a local resident outside a partially destroyed multistory office building after several Russian strikes hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Oct. 10, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine’s capital Monday, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. People scurried for shelter or tried to shoot down the kamikazes.

The concentrated use of the drones was the second barrage in as many weeks — after months in which air attacks had become a rarity in central Kyiv. The assault sowed terror and frayed nerves as blasts rocked the city. Energy facilities were struck and one drone largely collapsed a residential building, killing four people, authorities said.

Intense, sustained bursts of gunfire rang out as the Iranian-made Shahed drones buzzed overhead, apparently from soldiers trying to destroy them. Others headed for shelter, nervously scanning the skies. But Ukraine has become grimly accustomed to attacks nearly eight months into the Russian invasion, and city life resumed as rescuers picked through debris.

