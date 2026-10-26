Lula wins hotly contested Brazil vote

Brazil’s President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures to supporters after winning the presidential runoff election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 26, 2026. Lula da Silva pulled off a dramatic comeback on Oct. 25, 2026, as he clinched election victory against right-wing senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who trounced him in the first round.

Photo by Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images/TNS