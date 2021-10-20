 | Thu, Oct 21, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Maldives: Failure to limit warming a death sentence

Small nations could face the end of their livelihoods and cultures if the world fails to limit global warming, the environment minister of the Maldives said.

By

World News

October 20, 2021 - 9:31 AM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A failure to limit global warming could mean a “death sentence” for small island nations like the Maldives, including the end of their livelihoods and cultures, the country’s environment minister said Wednesday.

Almost all countries signed the 2015 Paris climate accord, aimed at limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above levels in the late 19th century, and ideally no more than 1.5 C (2.7 F). But the world already has warmed nearly 1.1 C (2 F), scientists say. 

A report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said earlier this year that the world is likely to exceed the 1.5 C increase in the 2030s, earlier than expected.

Related
September 17, 2021
August 9, 2021
July 9, 2020
October 9, 2018
Most Popular