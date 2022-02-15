 | Wed, Feb 16, 2022
Mexico blasts avocado ban

Mexico President Andres Mauel Lopez Obrador said the U.S. suspension on avocado imports are part of a conspiracy against his country. The U.S. says drug cartel violence has spilled over to threats against U.S. inspectors, necessitating the ban.

February 15, 2022 - 9:29 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president said Monday the U.S. suspension on avocado imports and recent environmental complaints are part of a conspiracy against his country by political or economic interests.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador put forward the conspiracy theory after the U.S. suspended imports of Mexican avocados on the eve of the Super Bowl following a threat against a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico.

In fact, the U.S. measure was due to years of worries that drug cartel violence in the western Mexico state of Michoacan — where gangs extort money from avocado growers by threatening to kidnap and kill them — has spilled over to threats against U.S. inspectors.

