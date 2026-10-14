No rest for Ukraine as Russian missiles strike Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian drones lost some of their speed after restrictions were suddenly imposed on battlefield use of the country’s U.S.-made Starlink communication terminals, officials said Wednesday as the capital endured a second consecutive night of missile attacks.

At the same time, Ukraine did not receive the usual advance warning from its Western partners about the devastating Russian ballistic missiles aimed at Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, triggering fears that Ukraine is being starved of vital intelligence, especially from the U.S.

Zelenskyy did not specify which partners he was talking about when referring to the lack of warning. U.S. President Donald Trump has said the U.S. has not stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine.

The developments frustrated the Ukrainian military and deepened fears that Kyiv’s relationship with Washington is unraveling.

Ukrainian officials fear U.S. support for the war effort is falling away after Trump struck a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to import Russian diesel despite international efforts to sanction Russia for its invasion and isolate Putin.

Trump has also leveled sharp criticism at Zelenskyy. He said Saturday that it was time for Ukraine to get a new president, suggesting Zelenskyy has not done enough to end the war with Russia and blaming him for high diesel prices in the U.S.

Trump’s efforts to stop the fighting have yielded no progress.

Starlink is an essential tool for Ukraine

Ukrainian officials are concerned that U.S. support, especially related to the sharing of military intelligence and the use of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite communications system, may be in jeopardy.

The American tech titan’s SpaceX company overnight imposed a speed limit on Ukraine’s Starlink terminals mounted on drones, Serhii Beskrestnov, an adviser to Zelenskyy, said on social media. The restriction disrupted operations, including making the slower-flying attack drones easier targets for Russian defenses.

Starlink is a vital tool for the Ukrainian military, both in offensive and defensive operations. The network is used for long-range drone missions, interceptor air-defense systems and front-line logistics, Beskrestnov said.

“Obviously, this action cannot be a coincidence and is connected to the current political situation,” Beskrestnov said, without elaborating.

Neither SpaceX nor the White House offered any immediate comment.

Kyiv got no warning about initial ballistic missile attack, official says

Yurii Ihnat, Ukraine’s air force spokesman, said there was no warning of an initial Russian ballistic missile attack on Tuesday night, although Kyiv was warned about three later waves of missiles.

A lawmaker on Ukraine’s parliamentary Defense Committee told The Associated Press that intelligence sharing with international partners has not stopped. The lawmaker spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to give statements to the press.

Five people were killed and 36 wounded in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital that lasted from Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning, Kyiv police said.

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