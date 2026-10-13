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Humboldt seeks sewer loan

Humboldt will apply for up to $4.9 million in loan funds to pay for improvements to the city's wastewater treatment plant.

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Local News

October 13, 2026 - 3:28 PM

From left, Roger Vincent, Bob Nold and Andrew Bauer operate the City of Humboldt’s wastewater treatment plant. Vincent, who serves as superintendent, has been with the city for 36 years, the last 20 at the wastewater plant. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt City Council members agreed Monday to approve a multimillion dollar loan application for wastewater treatment plant improvements. Time is of the essence; the application will be submitted Thursday, Oct. 15.

The improvements are sorely needed. A deteriorated basin liner, concrete cracking, aging equipment, and labor-intensive sludge drying beds are part of the story. So is the fact that the facility, built in 1966, wasn’t designed to conform with today’s regulations for nitrogen and phosphorus removal. But trumping all those is a simple point: the plant…

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