Iola High School sign gets an update

A proposed design for an illuminated sign at Iola High School features larger lettering and a Mustang logo to help visitors identify the building’s main entrance. The USD 257 school board approved the $11,037 proposal Monday. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

The USD 257 school board approved an $11,037 proposal for an illuminated sign at Iola High School Monday evening, a project intended to improve visibility and help visitors identify the building’s main entrance.

Superintendent Stacey Fager said the district began exploring the project after he attended a summer superintendent workshop through Greenbush, where the district qualified for a savings opportunity.

Fager worked with Scott Carson, high school principal, to consider improvements to the high school. He pointed to the illuminated sign outside the middle school’s administrative offices and the sign at the district’s Science Center as examples of improvements that had made district facilities more welcoming.

Carson said the high school’s existing lettering is difficult to see at night, particularly above the light near the entrance. The proposed design would feature larger lettering and a Mustang logo, with illumination intended to make the main entrance more recognizable.

The illuminated sign will operate on a timer, turning on at night and off during the day.

Visitors unfamiliar with the building sometimes have difficulty determining where to enter, Carson said. The main entrance is on the east side.

Board member Lisa Wicoff said clearer signage could be particularly helpful for older visitors who might otherwise have to walk around the building looking for the correct entrance. “It’s been a problem for a long time,” Wicoff said.

Fager said the proposal was priced at $11,037, with a $1,000 credit available through the company. Electrical work would be a separate consideration, although existing electrical service near the proposed sign could make installation easier.

The company estimated a development period of five to six months. Carson anticipates installation could occur after Christmas break, potentially in time for basketball season.

IN OTHER NEWS, the board heard from Iola High School junior Blayke Patterson, who shared her experience attending the Kansas Future Teachers Academy at Emporia State University during the summer.

Patterson, who participates in cheerleading and Mustangs for Mental Health and serves as an FCCLA officer, said the five-day program introduces high school students to teaching as a potential career.

The academy includes activities, speakers and opportunities for students to explore the responsibilities of educators.

Patterson credited her late grandmother, Patty Patterson, who worked as a preschool and daycare teacher and operated her own daycare, as one of her primary inspirations.

“After she passed away, I knew I needed to become a teacher so that I could honor her in everything that I do,” Patterson said.

She also credited teacher Breanna Floyd with helping her through her freshman and sophomore years and showing her what a caring educator can be.

Patterson said the academy encouraged her to become more involved in school activities and gave her a better understanding of her own capabilities.