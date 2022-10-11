 | Tue, Oct 11, 2022
Poll: Foreign relations with adversaries are turning sour

A majority of Americans expect relationships with adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile.

October 11, 2022 - 2:54 PM

The suspected launch of two short-range ballistic missiles on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, is the fourth in a week, coming after Kim Jong Un’s regime ended a three-month hiatus on ballistic missile tests. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of U.S. adults expect America’s relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll, a major shift in public opinion from four years ago under President Donald Trump.

Two years into the Biden administration, 60% of U.S. adults say relations with adversaries will get worse, up from 26% four years ago at the same point in the Trump administration, according to the poll from the Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Just 21% say relationships with allies will deteriorate, down from 46% then.

In general, 39% expect the country’s global standing to worsen, compared with 48% who said that in 2018. Crucially, the United States’ own sharply divided domestic politic s influences views of the country’s standing abroad.

