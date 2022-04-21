 | Thu, Apr 21, 2022
Putin claims victory in Mariupol

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims victory in Mariupol. He said he won't storm the giant steel plant containing the last remaining Ukrainian citizens and military troops, but he will seal off the plant, trapping them inside.

April 21, 2022 - 3:27 PM

This aerial view shows a destroyed residential area in the village of Moshchun, northwest of Kyiv, on April 20, 2022, as more than five million Ukrainians have now fled their country following the Russian invasion, the United Nations says. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to risk more losses by storming the giant steel plant containing the last Ukrainian holdouts in the city.

Instead, he directed his forces to seal off the Azovstal plant “so that not even a fly comes through.”

Russian troops have bombarded the southeastern port city since the early days of the war and largely reduced it to ruins. Top officials have repeatedly claimed it was about to fall, but Ukrainian forces have stubbornly held on.

