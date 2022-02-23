Tuesday’s sanctions just a rehearsal

Any illusions about Vladimir Putin’s objectives should have vanished on Monday, when Russia invaded Ukraine for the second time in a decade.

The Russian leader made clear in a Monday speech that he believes Ukraine has no right to exist as an independent country and regards it as the rightful possession of Russia.

Call it Hitlerian, call it Stalinesque — the bottom line is that Putin, who rules a failing nation with nukes and considers America his prime enemy, believes he can take control of other countries by military means. Ensconced in his anti-COVID bunker, the Russian leader’s passion to restore Soviet-era power and territory now poses a threat that goes far beyond Ukraine.