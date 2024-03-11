 | Mon, Mar 11, 2024
Ramadan in Gaza begins with hunger worsening, no end to war in sight

Palestinians began fasting for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Monday as cease-fire talks remain at a standstill and hunger worsens across the Gaza Strip.

March 11, 2024 - 2:06 PM

Palestinians gather in a street as humanitarian aid is airdropped in Gaza City on March 1, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group. For months, aid workers have warned of an increasingly desperate situation for Gazan civilians, and on February 26 an official from the UN humanitarian office OCHA said widespread starvation was "almost inevitable".

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians began fasting for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on Monday with cease-fire talks at a standstill, hunger worsening across the Gaza Strip and no end in sight to the 5-month-old war between Israel and Hamas.

Prayers were held outside amid the rubble of demolished buildings. Fairy lights and decorations were hung in packed tent camps, and a video from a U.N.-school-turned-shelter showed children dancing and spraying foam as a man sang into a loudspeaker.

But there was little to celebrate after five months of war that has killed over 30,000 Palestinians and left much of Gaza in ruins. Families would ordinarily break the daily sunrise-to-sundown fast with holiday feasts, but even where food is available, there is little beyond canned goods, and the prices are too high for many.

