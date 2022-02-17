 | Fri, Feb 18, 2022
All signs point to invasion

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia is inching closer to an invasion. NATO alleges that Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops near the Russia-Ukraine border.

February 17, 2022 - 9:18 AM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO allies accused Russia of misleading the world with “disinformation” by saying it was returning some troops to bases, charging that Moscow has instead added as many as 7,000 more troops near its tense border with Ukraine.

With Western fears high that Russia is planning to invade, tensions also spiked today along the line that separates Ukrainian forces from Russia-backed separatists in the country’s east, with the parties accusing each other of intensive shelling.

Asked about Moscow’s troop buildup, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. and its NATO partners “will closely match Russian words to Russian deeds, what they say to what they actually do.”

