 | Thu, Dec 01, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated Kherson

Ukraine has faced a blistering onslaught of Russian artillery fire and drone attacks since early October.

By

World News

December 1, 2022 - 4:51 PM

Members of a Ukrainian army tank platoon get warm by a fire beside a bus stop riddled with bullet holes. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling cut off power in the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson on Thursday, just days after it was restored amid Moscow’s ongoing drive to destroy key civilian infrastructure as freezing weather sets in.

In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned the capital’s millions of residents that they should stock up on water and preserved food to see them through a winter that could prove miserable if more energy infrastructure is damaged.

He also urged people to consider leaving the city to stay with friends or family elsewhere, if possible.

Related
November 14, 2022
March 6, 2022
March 5, 2022
March 3, 2022
Most Popular