Sweden joins NATO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sweden on Thursday formally joined NATO as the 32nd member of the transatlantic military alliance, ending decades of post-World War II neutrality and centuries of broader non-alignment with major powers as security concerns in Europe have spiked following Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden congratulated Sweden on its admission and said it was a sign that Russia’s intervention in Ukraine had united, rather than divided, the alliance.

“When Putin launched his brutal war of aggression against the people of Ukraine, he thought he could weaken Europe and divide NATO,” Biden said in a statement, which he is expected to echo in his State of the Union address to Congress later Thursday.