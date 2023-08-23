Tropical Storm Franklin hits Haiti

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall Wednesday on the island of Hispaniola shared by the Dominican Republic and Haiti, dumping heavy rains that are expected to bring flooding and possible landslides in both countries.

Franklin was expected to swirl above the island for most of the day, with forecasters warning the storm could drop up to 12 inches of rain in the Dominican Republic, with a maximum of 16 inches for the country’s western and central regions. Meanwhile, up to 4 inches of rain are forecast for Haiti, with nearly 8 inches for the country’s eastern regions.

“The population of the Dominican Republic must all be right now, without exception, in their homes, the homes of friends and family, or in shelters,” said Juan Manuel Méndez, emergency operations director.