UK, US, Canada accuse Russia of hacking virus vaccine trials

Hacking group known to be part of Russian intelligence service is believe to be attacking academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in vaccine development.

July 16, 2020 - 9:45 AM

LONDON (AP) — Britain, the United States and Canada accused Russia today of trying to steal information from researchers seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. 

The three nations alleged that hacking group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear and said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development. 

Britain’s National Cybersecurity Centre made the announcement, which was coordinated with authorities in the U.S. and Canada.

