 | Tue, Jan 25, 2022
Ukraine urges calm, says Russian invasion is not imminent

While world leaders fear Russia soon will invade Ukraine, leaders from both Ukraine and Russia said no invasion is imminent.

January 25, 2022 - 9:31 AM

A young woman walks past a World War II-era Soviet T-34 tank at an outdoor commemorative display extolling the battles and victories of the Soviet Red Army in liberating the Soviet Union against Nazi Germany occupation during World War II today in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo by (Sean Gallup/Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leaders sought to reassure the nation that a feared invasion from neighboring Russia was not imminent, even as they acknowledged the threat is real and prepared to accept a shipment of American military equipment Tuesday to shore up their defenses.

Russia has denied it is planning an assault, but it has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks, leading the United States and its NATO allies to rush to prepare for a possible war.

Several rounds of high stakes diplomacy have failed to yield any breakthroughs, and this week tensions escalated further. NATO said it was bolstering its deterrence in the Baltic Sea region, and the U.S. ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert to potentially deploy to Europe as part of an alliance “response force” if necessary. 

