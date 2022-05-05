Ukrainian cabinet looks at rebuilding after war

KYIV, Ukraine — According to Ukrainian news agencies, a Ukrainian cabinet body began Thursday to develop proposals for a comprehensive post-war reconstruction plan.

The Reforms Office, which operates under the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, was cited as saying a working group mechanism was launched Thursday to “analyze the current situation and develop proposals for the plan for the reconstruction and development of Ukraine.” Earlier that day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the launch of a “national fundraising platform” called United24.

The moves came as an international donors’ conference was closing in Warsaw, Poland. According to remarks made Thursday by the Polish prime minister, $6.5 billion in humanitarian was raised at the event, attended by prime ministers and ambassadors from Europe and beyond.