 | Sun, Feb 27, 2022
United States and its European allies unleash financial penalties against Russia

Russians withdraw hard currency from ATMs; financial turmoil ahead with its currency, the ruble, collapsing in local markets

World News

February 27, 2022 - 5:45 PM

People queue outside a branch of Russian state-owned bank Sberbank to withdraw their savings and close their accounts in Prague on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, before Sberbank closed all its branches in the Czech Republic later in the day. (Michal Cizek/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

The decision, announced as Ukrainian forces battled Saturday to hold Russian forces back from Ukraine’s capital and residents sheltered in subway tunnels, basements and underground garages, has potential to spread the pain of Western retaliation for President Vladimir Putin’s invasion to ordinary Russians far more than previous rounds of penalties. 

“Putin embarked on a path aiming to destroy Ukraine, but what he is also doing, in fact, is destroying the future of his own country,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

