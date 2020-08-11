Menu Search Log in

Virus surge makes US weak link in global economic recovery

Other countries are back to buying, but as US struggles to cope with pandemic and aid packages, international companies worry about recovery.

August 11, 2020 - 9:56 AM

People, wearing masks against the coronavirus, shop along Alvarado Street in MacArthur Park on July 19, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — People in China are back to buying German luxury cars. Europe’s assembly lines are accelerating. Now the global economy is waiting for the United States to get its coronavirus outbreak under control and boost the recovery, but there’s little sign of that.

The United States’ fumbling response to the pandemic and its dithering over a new  aid package is casting doubt on its economic prospects and making it one of the chief risks to a global rebound.

After springtime restrictions, many U.S. states prematurely declared victory over the virus and began to reopen their economies, leading to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Confirmed infections are rising in most states, and many businesses have had to scale back or even cancel plans to reopen. And while it does not dominate global commerce like it did 20 years ago, America is still by far the biggest economy — accounting for 22% of total economic output, versus 14% for No. 2 China, according to the World Bank.

