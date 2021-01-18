Menu Search Log in

WHO: ‘Not right’ to vaccinate young before old

Head of health organization said younger, healthier adults should not get the vaccine before older people in poorer countries. In one poor country, only 25 vaccine doses have been provided. Meanwhile, 39 million have been given in richer nations.

January 18, 2021 - 9:28 AM

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns rich countries against hoarding COVID-19 vaccines. He said none of the safe and effective vaccines that have been developed so far have been rolled out in any low-income country. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

GENEVA —The head of the World Health Organization says it’s “not right” that younger, healthier adults in rich countries get vaccinated against COVID-19 before older people in poorer countries.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus kicked off WHO’s week-long executive board meeting — virtually from its headquarters in Geneva — on Monday by lamenting that only 25 vaccine doses have been provided in a single poor country, while over 39 million doses have been administered in nearly 50 richer nations.

“Just 25 doses have been given in one lowest income country — not 25 million, not 25,000 — just 25. I need to be blunt,” Tedros said. He did not specify the country.

